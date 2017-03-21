Accesso Technology Group PLC’s (ACSO)  Hold Rating Reaffirmed at N+1 Singer

Accesso Technology Group PLC (LON:ACSO)‘s stock had its ” hold” rating restated by N+1 Singer in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 1,683 ($20.79) price target on the stock. N+1 Singer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ACSO. Numis Securities Ltd reduced their price objective on Accesso Technology Group PLC from GBX 1,760 ($21.74) to GBX 1,730 ($21.37) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Accesso Technology Group PLC from GBX 1,500 ($18.53) to GBX 1,600 ($19.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.94) price objective on shares of Accesso Technology Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Shares of Accesso Technology Group PLC (LON:ACSO) traded up 2.26% on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1603.00. 24,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Accesso Technology Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 950.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 1,733.75. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 353.30 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,597.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,552.67.

Accesso Technology Group PLC Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the development and application of ticketing, mobile and e-commerce technologies, and virtual queuing solutions for the attractions and leisure industry. The Company’s solutions include accesso LoQueue, accesso Passport, accesso Siriusware and accesso ShoWare.

