Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $47,535.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Napolitano sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $241,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,618 shares in the company, valued at $245,071.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $755,535 over the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,873,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 674,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,056,000 after buying an additional 163,421 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) traded down 0.39% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.53. 157,772 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.31. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $38.01.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.46 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post $0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 122.35%.

Your IP Address:

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of retail properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the United States. The Company’s segments include Core Portfolio, Funds and Structured Financing. The Company conducts its operations through Acadia Realty Limited Partnership.

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.