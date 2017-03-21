Aberdeen Private Equity Fund Ltd (APEF) Insider Purchases £3,600 in Stock

Aberdeen Private Equity Fund Ltd (LON:APEF) insider Philip Hebson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 120 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £3,600 ($4,446.09).

Aberdeen Private Equity Fund Ltd (LON:APEF) opened at 120.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.48. Aberdeen Private Equity Fund Ltd has a 52 week low of GBX 84.69 and a 52 week high of GBX 121.25.

Separately, Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aberdeen Private Equity Fund in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Aberdeen Private Equity Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Private Equity Fund Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize total returns to shareholders, principally through long-term capital gains. The Company aims to achieve its objective through investment in a diversified portfolio of private equity (PE) funds and direct co-investments.

