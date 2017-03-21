Abcam Plc’s (ABC) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Abcam Plc (LON:ABC) in a report issued on Monday. Panmure Gordon currently has a GBX 680 ($8.40) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABC. Numis Securities Ltd cut shares of Abcam Plc to a hold rating and set a GBX 912 ($11.26) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 678 ($8.37) price objective on shares of Abcam Plc in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.26) price objective on shares of Abcam Plc in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 726 ($8.97).

Abcam Plc (LON:ABC) traded down 4.25% during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 811.00. The company had a trading volume of 455,677 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 865.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 831.16. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.64 billion. Abcam Plc has a one year low of GBX 580.50 and a one year high of GBX 948.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.83 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

In related news, insider Alan Thomas Hirzel bought 6,000 shares of Abcam Plc stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 839 ($10.36) per share, with a total value of £50,340 ($62,171.17).

Abcam Plc Company Profile

Abcam plc is a global life sciences company. As a developer of reagents and tools, the Company’s purpose is to serve life science researchers globally. Providing the research and clinical communities with tools and scientific support, the Company offers validated biological binders and assays to address important targets in critical biological pathways.

