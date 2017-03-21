AA PLC (AA) Insider Purchases £149.34 in Stock

AA PLC (LON:AA) insider Bob Mackenzie bought 57 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £149.34 ($184.44).

Shares of AA PLC (LON:AA) opened at 257.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is GBX 1.57 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 257.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 269.36. AA PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 209.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 309.00.

Your IP Address:

A number of research analysts recently commented on AA shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased their target price on shares of AA PLC from GBX 340 ($4.20) to GBX 370 ($4.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.20) target price on shares of AA PLC in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($3.89) target price on shares of AA PLC in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of AA PLC in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 346.25 ($4.28).

AA PLC Company Profile

AA plc (AA) offers roadside assistance service. The Company’s segments include Roadside Assistance, Insurance Services, Driving Services, Ireland, Insurance Underwriting and Head Office costs. The Roadside Assistance segment sends patrols to members stranded at the side of the road and repairs their vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for AA PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AA PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.