888 Holdings Public Limited Company (888) Rating Reiterated by Investec

888 Holdings Public Limited Company (LON:888)‘s stock had its ” buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Investec in a research note issued on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 260 ($3.21) target price on the stock. Investec’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on 888 Holdings Public Limited Company from GBX 255 ($3.15) to GBX 285 ($3.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.58) price objective on shares of 888 Holdings Public Limited Company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.21) price objective on shares of 888 Holdings Public Limited Company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 274 ($3.38).

Shares of 888 Holdings Public Limited Company (LON:888) traded up 8.7618% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 254.5025. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,149,410 shares. The firm’s market cap is GBX 910.49 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 232.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 221.17. 888 Holdings Public Limited Company has a 12-month low of GBX 177.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 257.50.

888 Holdings Public Limited Company Company Profile

888 Holdings Public Limited Company is a provider of online gaming entertainment and solutions. The Company is the owner of software solutions providing a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including brand licensing revenue on third party platforms and Mytopia social games. The Company’s segments include Business to Customer (B2C) and Business to Business (B2B).

