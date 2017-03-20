Zacks Investment Research Downgrades E.On Se (EONGY) to Sell

E.On Se (NASDAQ:EONGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EONGY. HSBC Holdings plc raised E.On Se from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Societe Generale raised E.On Se from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut E.On Se from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of E.On Se (NASDAQ:EONGY) traded up 1.52% on Monday, reaching $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,556 shares. The firm’s market cap is $15.03 billion. E.On Se has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $10.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average is $7.45.

About E.On Se

E.ON SE is a provider of energy solutions. The Company’s segments include global units and regional units. The Company’s global units include Generation, which consists of the Company’s conventional (fossil and nuclear) generation assets in Europe; Renewables, which includes its carbon-sourcing and renewables businesses; Global Commodities, which buys and sells electricity, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), oil, coal, freight, biomass and carbon allowances, and Exploration & Production, which includes the Company’s exploration and production business in the focus regions, North Sea (the United Kingdom and Norway) and Russia.

