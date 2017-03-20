Xencor Inc (XNCR) VP John J. Kuch Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) VP John J. Kuch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $366,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) traded up 0.75% during trading on Monday, hitting $24.29. 172,007 shares of the stock were exchanged. Xencor Inc has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $29.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 2.21.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XNCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Instinet began coverage on Xencor in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Nomura began coverage on Xencor in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 421.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after buying an additional 292,178 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the third quarter worth $353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 807.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 98,019 shares in the last quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the third quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the third quarter worth $464,000. 64.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering and developing engineered monoclonal antibodies to treat severe and life threatening diseases. Its segment is related to the development of pharmaceutical products. It uses its XmAb technology platform to create antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer and other conditions.

