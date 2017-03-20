World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) Insider Michael J. Luisi Sells 7,125 Shares

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) insider Michael J. Luisi sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $150,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,686.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) traded up 0.71% during trading on Monday, hitting $21.24. 481,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 0.71. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $23.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.68.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $194.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.63%.

Your IP Address:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 9.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $244,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.86 target price (up previously from $21.29) on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.79.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc (WWE) is an integrated media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments are Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, WWE Studios, and Corporate and Other. The Company is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels, including its WWE Network, television rights agreements, pay-per-view event programming, live events, feature films, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.