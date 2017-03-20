Willdan Group, Inc. (WLDN) Insider Marc Tipermas Sells 8,286 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) insider Marc Tipermas sold 8,286 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $280,481.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,622.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) traded down 1.09% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.86. The company had a trading volume of 142,256 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.80. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $36.39. The company has a market capitalization of $268.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.73.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post $1.19 EPS for the current year.

WLDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Willdan Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Numeric Investors LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,648,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Willdan Group by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,453,000 after buying an additional 141,189 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,709,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,488,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Willdan Group by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 302,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after buying an additional 56,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry and public agencies at all levels of government, primarily in California and New York. It operates through four segments: Energy Efficiency Services, Engineering Services, Public Finance Services and Homeland Security Services.

