Village Super Market, Inc. (VLGEA) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) traded down 1.51% on Monday, reaching $26.81. 28,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average of $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $380.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.60. Village Super Market has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $36.42.

Your IP Address:

In other Village Super Market news, insider Of Perry Sumas Estate sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $155,852.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,340 shares in the company, valued at $9,097,114.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Sumas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $53,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,711 shares in the company, valued at $4,180,840.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,401 shares of company stock worth $601,640. 40.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc (Village) is engaged in retail sale of food and nonfood products. As of July 30, 2016, the Company operated a chain of 29 ShopRite supermarkets, 18 of which are located in northern New Jersey, eight in southern New Jersey, two in Maryland and one in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.