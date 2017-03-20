Versartis Inc (VSAR) Director Shahzad Malik Sells 483,670 Shares of Stock

Versartis Inc (NASDAQ:VSAR) Director Shahzad Malik sold 483,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $8,759,263.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,612. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shahzad Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Shahzad Malik sold 166,330 shares of Versartis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $3,175,239.70.

Shares of Versartis Inc (NASDAQ:VSAR) traded up 7.59% during trading on Monday, reaching $20.55. 322,704 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.30. Versartis Inc has a 1-year low of $6.32 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The stock’s market capitalization is $720.20 million.

Versartis (NASDAQ:VSAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Versartis Inc will post ($2.56) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Your IP Address:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Versartis in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Versartis in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Versartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Versartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG raised shares of Versartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Versartis by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 376,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 92,105 shares during the last quarter. NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Versartis during the third quarter worth $3,000,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Versartis during the fourth quarter worth $61,889,000. Aisling Capital LLC boosted its position in Versartis by 10.7% in the third quarter. Aisling Capital LLC now owns 2,524,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,925,000 after buying an additional 244,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Versartis during the third quarter worth $2,450,000. 70.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Versartis

Versartis, Inc is an endocrine-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing long-acting recombinant human growth hormone (rhGH), somavaratan (VRS-317), for growth hormone deficiency (GHD), an orphan disease. The Company’s product pipeline includes VRS-317 and XTEN Technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Versartis Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versartis Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.