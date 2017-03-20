UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Director Michele J. Hooper Sells 15,000 Shares

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Director Michele J. Hooper sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $2,563,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,957.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) traded down 1.00% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.00. 3,928,639 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.62 and a 200 day moving average of $152.66. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $124.53 and a 52 week high of $172.14.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business earned $47.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post $9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.47%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coconut Grove Bank raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. Coconut Grove Bank now owns 736 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 36.9% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 742 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

