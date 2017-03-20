U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Barrington Research

Barrington Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NDAQ:USPH) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NDAQ:USPH) traded up 0.73% during trading on Friday, reaching $68.65. 88,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.91 and its 200 day moving average is $66.71. The company has a market cap of $859.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $78.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care, and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries.

