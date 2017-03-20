U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) Downgraded by Barrington Research to Market Perform

Barrington Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) traded up 0.81% on Friday, reaching $68.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,194 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 0.91. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $78.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.91 and a 200 day moving average of $66.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 13,891 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $484,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care, and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries.

