Twilio Inc (TWLO) CFO Lee Kirkpatrick Sells 12,757 Shares

Twilio Inc (NASDAQ:TWLO) CFO Lee Kirkpatrick sold 12,757 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $394,956.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Twilio Inc (NASDAQ:TWLO) traded up 0.23% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.10. 1,136,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $2.72 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average of $38.44. Twilio Inc has a 52-week low of $23.66 and a 52-week high of $70.96.

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Twilio to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Drexel Hamilton initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Summit Redstone initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc offers Cloud Communications Platform, which enables developers to build, scale and operate real-time communications within software applications. The Company’s platform consists of Programmable Communications Cloud, Super Network and Business Model for Innovators. Its Programmable Communications Cloud software enables developers to embed voice, messaging, video and authentication capabilities into their applications through its Application Programming Interfaces (APIs).

