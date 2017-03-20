Todd M. Bluedorn Sells 28,413 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (LII) Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Chairman Todd M. Bluedorn sold 28,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total value of $4,886,751.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 202,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,876,648.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) traded down 0.22% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.65. The company had a trading volume of 145,797 shares. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.34 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.46.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.07. Lennox International had a return on equity of 6,021.68% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $897 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post $7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Genesee Valley Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter valued at $291,000. Charter Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 16.0% in the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 10.2% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

LII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lennox International from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.13.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc (LII) is a global provider of climate control solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) markets. The Company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling; Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

