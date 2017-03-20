Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Given a $89.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group AG Analysts

Credit Suisse Group AG set a $89.00 price objective on Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TIF. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Instinet increased their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a neutral rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.34.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) traded up 1.3574% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.6745. 1,830,241 shares of the stock traded hands. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $56.99 and a one year high of $94.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.2320 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.64 and a 200 day moving average of $78.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company earned $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post $3.90 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.42%.

In other news, insider Andrew W. Hart sold 21,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $1,723,115.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,892.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew W. Hart sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $106,598.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,918.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Williams Jones & Associates LLC boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 298.8% in the second quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 10.1% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co is a holding company that operates through its subsidiary companies. The Company’s principal subsidiary, Tiffany and Company (Tiffany), is a jeweler and specialty retailer. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs and manufactures products and operates TIFFANY & CO. retail stores. The Company’s segments include Americas, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe and Other.

