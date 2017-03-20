Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) Insider Sells C$8,023,892.00 in Stock

Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) insider Woodbridge Company Limited The sold 138,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.06, for a total transaction of C$8,023,892.00.

Woodbridge Company Limited The also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Woodbridge Company Limited The sold 150,000 shares of Thomson Reuters Corp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.36, for a total transaction of C$8,754,000.00.

Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) traded down 0.64% on Monday, reaching $57.58. 313,515 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $41.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.63. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $60.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.345 dividend. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st.

Your IP Address:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRI. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters Corp in a research note on Sunday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters Corp from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Saturday, February 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters Corp from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Thomson Reuters Corp from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters Corp from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thomson Reuters Corp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$54.08.

Thomson Reuters Corp Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation is a provider of news and information for a range of professional markets. The Company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. The Financial & Risk segment is a provider of critical news, information and analytics, enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial and corporate professionals.

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.