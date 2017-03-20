The Advisory Board Company (ABCO) President David L. Felsenthal Sells 32,000 Shares

The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) President David L. Felsenthal sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,440,320.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 85,256 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,372.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) traded up 1.35% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.20. 679,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The Advisory Board Company has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $51.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.59.

The Advisory Board Company (NASDAQ:ABCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.48. The company earned $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.15 million. The Advisory Board Company had a negative net margin of 5.77% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. The Advisory Board Company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Advisory Board Company will post $1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Your IP Address:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Advisory Board Company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of The Advisory Board Company in a report on Friday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut shares of The Advisory Board Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of The Advisory Board Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Advisory Board Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Advisory Board Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCO. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Advisory Board Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of The Advisory Board Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of The Advisory Board Company by 102.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Advisory Board Company by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of The Advisory Board Company by 57.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter.

The Advisory Board Company Company Profile

The Advisory Board Company is a provider of software and solutions to the healthcare and higher education industries. The Company’s healthcare programs address a range of clinical and business issues, including physician alignment and engagement, network management and growth strategy, value-based care and population health, revenue cycle, clinical operations and supply chain.

Receive News & Ratings for The Advisory Board Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Advisory Board Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.