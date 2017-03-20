Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) Upgraded to “Buy” by BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday. BTIG Research currently has $50.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Texas Roadhouse from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.80.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) traded up 2.55% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,266,383 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.55. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $37.23 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.26.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $484.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.32 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 6.01%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post $1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.06%.

In other news, insider Scott Matthew Colosi sold 12,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $580,492.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,940.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,142,000. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,367,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,710,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 269.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 18,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a restaurant company, which operates in the casual dining segment. The Company offers an assortment of seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open grills. In addition to steaks, the Company also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, and an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

