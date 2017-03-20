TD Securities Reiterates “C$43.00” Price Target for Stella-Jones Inc (SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc (TSE:SJ) has been assigned a C$43.00 price target by investment analysts at TD Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SJ. Desjardins cut shares of Stella-Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$42.00 price target on shares of Stella-Jones in a research report on Monday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Stella-Jones has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.00.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) traded down 5.75% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.18. 398,916 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.39. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 16.12. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc is a Canada-based company, which is a producer and marketer of pressure treated wood products. The Company supplies North America’s railroad operators with railway ties and timbers, and the continent’s electrical utilities and telecommunication companies with utility poles. It manufactures and distributes residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications, as well as industrial products, which include marine and foundation pilings, construction timbers, wood for bridges and coal tar-based products.

