TD Securities Lowers AirBoss of America Corp (BOS) Price Target to C$15.00

AirBoss of America Corp (TSE:BOS) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.07% from the company’s current price.

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp (TSE:BOS) traded down 3.56% on Monday, hitting $11.66. 14,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. AirBoss of America Corp has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $17.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $269.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90.

About AirBoss of America Corp

AirBoss of America Corp. is engaged in the manufacture of rubber-based products for resource, military, automotive and industrial markets. It operates in three segments: Rubber Compounding, Engineered Products and Automotive. The Company, through its AirBoss Rubber Compounding division, is engaged in custom rubber compounding, supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber products, military, automotive, conveyor belting, and other products, mainly in North America.

