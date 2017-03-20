Taseko Mines Ltd (TKO) Insider John Mcmanus Buys 16,500 Shares

Taseko Mines Ltd (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) insider John Mcmanus purchased 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,030.00.

Taseko Mines Ltd (TSE:TKO) traded down 2.19% during trading on Monday, reaching $1.79. 120,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s market cap is $400.72 million. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13. Taseko Mines Ltd has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.12.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.30 to C$1.90 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.40 to C$1.70 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Taseko Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.49.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited is a mining company. The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of metals, as well as related activities, including exploration and mine development, within the province of British Columbia, Canada and the State of Arizona, the United States. Its projects represent a range of metals, including gold, copper and niobium.

