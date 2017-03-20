Tableau Software Inc (DATA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Monday. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the software company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 42.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DATA. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tableau Software in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on Tableau Software from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson set a $51.00 target price on Tableau Software and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cowen and Company boosted their target price on Tableau Software from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Tableau Software in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.47.

Shares of Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) traded down 0.16% on Monday, reaching $49.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,142 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average of $49.30. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.83 billion. Tableau Software has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $62.53.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.24 million. Tableau Software had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 17.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tableau Software will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Your IP Address:

In related news, EVP Keenan Michael Conder sold 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $122,445.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,920.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Beers sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $254,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 273,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,950,353.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,394 shares of company stock worth $5,133,399 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tableau Software by 17.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after buying an additional 62,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Tableau Software by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,436 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tableau Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in Tableau Software by 1,638.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 441,611 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,407,000 after buying an additional 416,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Tableau Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tableau Software

Tableau Software, Inc (Tableau) offers software products. The Company’s technologies include visual query language (VizQL), a visual query language that translates drag-and-drop actions into data queries and then expresses the information visually, and Hybrid Data Architecture, which combines the Company’s Live Query and In-Memory Data Engines technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Tableau Software Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tableau Software Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.