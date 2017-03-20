Surna Inc (SRNA) VP Brandy Marie Keen Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Surna Inc (NASDAQ:SRNA) VP Brandy Marie Keen sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total transaction of $10,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brandy Marie Keen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 14th, Brandy Marie Keen sold 105,000 shares of Surna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total transaction of $17,850.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Brandy Marie Keen sold 125,000 shares of Surna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Brandy Marie Keen sold 125,000 shares of Surna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total transaction of $21,250.00.

On Friday, February 24th, Brandy Marie Keen sold 90,000 shares of Surna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total transaction of $15,300.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Brandy Marie Keen sold 100,000 shares of Surna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $19,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Brandy Marie Keen sold 170,000 shares of Surna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.17, for a total transaction of $28,900.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, Brandy Marie Keen sold 160,000 shares of Surna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $30,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Brandy Marie Keen sold 43,500 shares of Surna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total transaction of $9,135.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Brandy Marie Keen sold 25,000 shares of Surna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total transaction of $5,250.00.

Shares of Surna Inc (NASDAQ:SRNA) traded down 1.156% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.171. 397,248 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17. Surna Inc has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.29. The company’s market capitalization is $25.00 million.

About Surna

Surna Inc develops, designs and distributes cultivation technologies for controlled environment agriculture (CEA). The Company’s segment is designing, manufacturing, and distributing indoor climate control systems, including but not limited to chillers, lights, reflectors, and irrigation systems, for use in conjunction with the state-regulated cannabis and CEA industry.

