Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SCMP) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Group LLC

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCMP) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Group LLC from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SCMP. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Maxim Group set a $19.00 price target on Sucampo Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. WallachBeth Capital decreased their price target on Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $27.00 price target on Sucampo Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCMP) traded down 0.92% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,810 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.84. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.77 million, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.74.

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 44.19% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm earned $73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sucampo Pharmaceuticals will post $1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 258.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,730,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,307,000 after buying an additional 1,248,389 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 116,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 29,249 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management increased its stake in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 300,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 37,032 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 395,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $279,000. 41.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sucampo Pharmaceuticals

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on research and development of drugs to treat gastrointestinal, ophthalmic and oncology-based inflammatory disorders. It operates through development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products segment. Its operations are conducted through Sucampo AG, based in Zug, Switzerland, through which the Company conducts certain worldwide and European operations; Sucampo Pharma, LLC, based in Tokyo and Osaka, Japan and R-Tech Ueno, Ltd., based in Kobe, Japan, through which the Company conducts its Asian operations; Sucampo Pharma Americas LLC, based in Rockville, Maryland, through which the Company conducts operations in North and South America, and Sucampo Pharma Europe, Ltd., based in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

