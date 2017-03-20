Stemline Therapeutics Inc (STML) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) in a research note published on Friday morning. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STML. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $23.00 target price on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stemline Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) traded down 0.53% on Friday, hitting $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 135,579 shares. The stock’s market cap is $168.64 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.57. Stemline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

Your IP Address:

In other news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $27,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Gionco sold 3,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $41,175.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,356 shares of company stock worth $531,879 over the last ninety days. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,783,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $3,612,000. State Treasurer State of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $217,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in shares of Stemline Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,015,000. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stemline Therapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing oncology therapeutics. The Company is developing approximately three clinical stage product candidates, including SL-401, SL-701 and SL-801. SL-401 is a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (IL-3R) (CD123), present on a range of hematologic cancers.

Receive News & Ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.