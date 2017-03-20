SPoT Coffee Ltd (SPP) Director John Michael Lorenzo Acquires 23,000 Shares

SPoT Coffee Ltd (TSE:SPP) Director John Michael Lorenzo purchased 23,000 shares of SPoT Coffee stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$136.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,128,000.00.

John Michael Lorenzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, John Michael Lorenzo purchased 40,000 shares of SPoT Coffee stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, John Michael Lorenzo purchased 20,000 shares of SPoT Coffee stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,800.00.

On Thursday, March 16th, John Michael Lorenzo purchased 22,500 shares of SPoT Coffee stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,150.00.

On Friday, March 10th, John Michael Lorenzo purchased 25,000 shares of SPoT Coffee stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,750.00.

On Monday, March 13th, John Michael Lorenzo acquired 20,000 shares of SPoT Coffee stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,800.00.

On Thursday, March 9th, John Michael Lorenzo acquired 35,000 shares of SPoT Coffee stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,900.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, John Michael Lorenzo acquired 30,000 shares of SPoT Coffee stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,200.00.

On Friday, February 17th, John Michael Lorenzo acquired 47,000 shares of SPoT Coffee stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,700.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, John Michael Lorenzo acquired 25,000 shares of SPoT Coffee stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,250.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, John Michael Lorenzo acquired 13,000 shares of SPoT Coffee stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,170.00.

Your IP Address:

SPoT Coffee Company Profile

Sanchez Production Partners LP, formerly Sanchez Production Partners LLC, is focused on the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of midstream and other energy producing assets. The Company operates through two segments: the exploration and production of oil and natural gas, and the midstream business, which includes the Catarina gathering system.

Receive News & Ratings for SPoT Coffee Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPoT Coffee Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.