Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR) CFO Frederick J. Sohm Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) CFO Frederick J. Sohm purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $21,330.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 116,950 shares in the company, valued at $831,514.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) traded down 1.34% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,102 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.12. Spartan Motors Inc has a 52 week low of $3.87 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.69.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Spartan Motors had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $145.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Spartan Motors Inc will post $0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Spartan Motors by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,812,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,014,000 after buying an additional 139,467 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Spartan Motors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,789,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,552,000 after buying an additional 49,288 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spartan Motors by 255.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 827,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after buying an additional 594,855 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spartan Motors by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 617,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Spartan Motors by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 608,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPAR. Roth Capital set a $12.00 price target on Spartan Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc is an engineer and manufacturer in the heavy-duty, custom vehicles marketplace. The Company operates through three segments: Emergency Response Vehicles, Delivery and Service Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles. The Company’s Emergency Response Vehicles segment engineers and manufactures emergency response chassis, emergency response bodies and aerial equipment.

