Seven Generations Energy Ltd (VII) Insider Patrick Beverley Carlson Buys 315,000 Shares

Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) insider Patrick Beverley Carlson bought 315,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$23.80 per share, with a total value of C$7,497,000.00.

Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd (TSE:VII) traded down 1.20% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,362 shares. Seven Generations Energy Ltd has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The stock’s market cap is $8.09 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.73.

VII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. GMP Securities lowered their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$35.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays PLC reduced their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reissued an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Seven Generations Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.45.

Seven Generations Energy Company Profile

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. is a Canada-based natural gas developer. The Company focuses on exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties in western Canada. The Company focuses on the acquisition, development and value optimization of high quality tight and shale hydrocarbon plays.

