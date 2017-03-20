SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc to Sell

Citigroup Inc lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday. Citigroup Inc currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $19.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. FBR & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.19.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) traded down 1.60% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.83. 967,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.69. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $21.84. The company’s market capitalization is $1.52 billion.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $267.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 155.4% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 138,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 84,260 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 41.8% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 544,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after buying an additional 160,640 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter worth $3,770,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,414,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,028,000 after buying an additional 105,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,220,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a theme park and entertainment company. It owns or licenses a portfolio of brands, including SeaWorld, Sea Rescue and Busch Gardens. It has a diversified portfolio of approximately 10 destination and regional theme parks that are located across the United States. Its theme parks feature a range of rides, shows and other attractions.

