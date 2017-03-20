Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (RTTR) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Monday.

The analysts wrote, “Ritter shares have been weak as bloggers have been commenting on the outcome probabilities of the current P2b/3 study. We recently noted that the company has met with the FDA to discuss the statistical analysis plan (SAP) for the upcoming readout of the (N=377) study of RP-G28 in lactose intolerance One possible outcome of the meeting would be to determine if the study could be used as a single registration study” (one) plus one additional pivotal trial.””

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Chardan Capital set a $5.00 price target on Ritter Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 19th. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on Ritter Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Ritter Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) traded down 17.70% during trading on Monday, hitting $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 586,646 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49. The stock’s market capitalization is $21.61 million. Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $3.75.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.40. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ritter Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.27) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ritter Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Michael D. Step acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 49.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,768,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ritter Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, Knoll Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ritter Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ritter Pharmaceuticals

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. The Company’s segment is focusing on the development and commercialization of RP-G28. The Company conducts human gut health research by exploring metabolic capacity of the gut microbiota and translating the functionality of prebiotic-based therapeutics into applications intended to have impact on a patient’s health.

