RELM Wireless Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (RWC)

RELM Wireless Co. (NYSE:RWC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of RELM Wireless (NYSE:RWC) remained flat at $5.10 during mid-day trading on Monday. 16,127 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average of $5.14. RELM Wireless has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $5.83. The company has a market cap of $69.99 million and a PE ratio of 26.84.

In other RELM Wireless news, Director Global Investors Fundamental bought 106,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $501,063.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About RELM Wireless

RELM Wireless Corporation (RELM) provides two-way radio communications equipment. RELM designs, manufactures and markets wireless communications products consisting of two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems. Two-way land mobile radios include units that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).

