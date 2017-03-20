Raymond James Financial, Inc. Analysts Give Canadian Energy Services & Technlgy Corp (CEU) a C$7.50 Price Target

Canadian Energy Services & Technlgy Corp (TSE:CEU) received a C$7.50 price objective from Raymond James Financial, Inc. in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CEU. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Energy Services & Technlgy Corp in a report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Energy Services & Technlgy Corp from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Energy Services & Technlgy Corp from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Canadian Energy Services & Technlgy Corp to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.53.

Canadian Energy Services & Technlgy Corp (TSE:CEU) traded up 1.09% on Monday, hitting $7.40. The company had a trading volume of 184,560 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.94 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.59. Canadian Energy Services & Technlgy Corp has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $8.65.

About Canadian Energy Services & Technlgy Corp

Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corp is a Canada-based company, which designs, implements, and manufactures consumable fluids and specialty chemicals for the oil and gas industry. The Company operates in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in several basins throughout the United States. In Canada, the Company operates under the trade names Canadian Energy Services, PureChem Services, Sialco Materials Ltd, Clear Environmental Solutions and EQUAL Transport.

