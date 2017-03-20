Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (RARX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RARX. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) traded up 0.55% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,153 shares. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $24.12. The company’s market cap is $497.82 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,060,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,975,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $2,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development of therapeutics for diseases of complement dysregulation and a range of orphan indications. It utilizes small molecules and peptide approaches to address pathological targets in the complement cascade.

