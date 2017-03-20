Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) Chairman Eric Hahn Sells 5,000 Shares

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Chairman Eric Hahn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $402,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 80,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Eric Hahn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Eric Hahn sold 5,000 shares of Proofpoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total transaction of $352,300.00.

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) traded down 0.36% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.65. 18,760 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s market cap is $3.49 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.62 and its 200-day moving average is $77.35. Proofpoint Inc has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $88.00.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 110.22% and a negative net margin of 29.62%. The business earned $106.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Proofpoint’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 242.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 360.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 2.4% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter worth $299,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFPT shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (down from $186.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Dougherty & Co upped their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc is a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations around the world. The Company’s security-as-a-service platform consists of a suite of on-demand data protection solutions, including threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery and secure communication.

