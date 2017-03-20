Pretium Resources Inc (PVG) PT Set at C$13.50 by CSFB

Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) has been assigned a C$13.50 price target by CSFB in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pretium Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.50 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC cut Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$15.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pretium Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.79.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) traded up 0.84% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.39. The stock had a trading volume of 456,019 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.60 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.93. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $16.48.

In other news, Director Shaoyang Shen bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.20 per share, with a total value of C$198,000.00.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc is a Canada-based exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company’s projects include Brucejack Project and the Snowfield Project, both of which are located in northwestern British Columbia.

