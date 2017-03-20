POWERSHARES GLBAL FUNDS IRELAND PLC POWERSHARES EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (IRELAND) Raised to “Outperform” at Wells Fargo & Co

POWERSHARES GLBAL FUNDS IRELAND PLC POWERSHARES EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (NASDAQ:IRELAND) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IRELAND. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on POWERSHARES GLBAL FUNDS IRELAND PLC POWERSHARES EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of POWERSHARES GLBAL FUNDS IRELAND PLC POWERSHARES EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Barclays PLC lowered POWERSHARES GLBAL FUNDS IRELAND PLC POWERSHARES EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on POWERSHARES GLBAL FUNDS IRELAND PLC POWERSHARES EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised POWERSHARES GLBAL FUNDS IRELAND PLC POWERSHARES EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.09.

