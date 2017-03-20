Portsmouth Square Inc (PRSI) Major Shareholder Acquires $36,000.00 in Stock

Portsmouth Square Inc (OTCMKTS:PRSI) major shareholder Corp Intergroup acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 98,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,913,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Portsmouth Square Inc (OTCMKTS:PRSI) remained flat at $60.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.15 and its 200 day moving average is $54.14. Portsmouth Square Inc has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The stock’s market capitalization is $44.41 million.

About Portsmouth Square

Portsmouth Square, Inc operates in San Francisco hotel industry. The Company’s principal business is conducted through its general and limited partnership interest in Justice Investors Limited Partnership (Justice). It operates through two segments: Hotel Operations, which is engaged in the operation of the Hilton San Francisco Financial District (the Hotel), and Investment Transactions, which includes the investment of its cash in marketable securities and other investments.

