Peter T. Dameris Sells 21,275 Shares of On Assignment, Inc. (ASGN) Stock

On Assignment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASGN) CEO Peter T. Dameris sold 21,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $1,028,433.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,734,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Assignment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASGN) traded down 1.40% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.73. 111,050 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37. On Assignment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.04 and a 52-week high of $49.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average is $41.75.

On Assignment (NASDAQ:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $620.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that On Assignment, Inc. will post $2.89 EPS for the current year.

ASGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $51.00 target price on shares of On Assignment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of On Assignment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Avondale Partners raised shares of On Assignment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. On Assignment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in On Assignment by 34.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in On Assignment by 36.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 718,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,556,000 after buying an additional 192,143 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank increased its stake in On Assignment by 4.0% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in On Assignment by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,457,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in On Assignment by 1.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

About On Assignment

On Assignment, Inc is a global provider of in-demand, skilled professionals in the technology, life sciences and creative sectors. The Company matches resumes with job descriptions to match people they know into positions they understand for temporary, contract-to-hire, and direct hire assignments. It operates through two segments.

