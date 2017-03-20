Perpetual Energy Inc. (PMT) Price Target Cut to C$2.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PMT. GMP Securities raised shares of Perpetual Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Perpetual Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Perpetual Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.00.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) remained flat at $1.67 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,480 shares. The company’s market cap is $87.34 million. Perpetual Energy has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91.

In other news, insider Clayton H. Riddell bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$324,000.00. Also, insider Clayton H. Riddell bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$492,000.00.

Perpetual Energy Inc (Perpetual) is a Canada-based oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in finding, developing, producing and marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), oil and bitumen. Perpetual’s business consists of operations in Alberta focused on exploring and developing the natural gas and NGL resource opportunities in the deep basin in west central Alberta; the exploration for and extraction of heavy oil in eastern Alberta; the development and production of shallow natural gas from mature producing regions in eastern Alberta; bitumen opportunities in northeast Alberta, and interest in a commercial gas storage business through the operation and ownership in a gas storage facility at Warwick in east central Alberta.

