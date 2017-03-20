Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NDAQ:PATK) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Patrick Industries (NDAQ:PATK) traded up 2.43% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.70. 185,484 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.67. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $86.10.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc (Patrick) is a manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the recreational vehicle (RV) and manufactured housing (MH) industries. The Company operates in two segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Company’s manufacturing segment’s lamination operations utilizes various materials, such as lauan, medium density fiberboard (MDF), gypsum, and particleboard, which are bonded by adhesives or a heating process to a number of products, including vinyl, paper, foil and high-pressure laminates.

