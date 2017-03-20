Pandora Media Inc (P) Insider Sells $252,859.46 in Stock

Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) insider Christopher Douglas Martin sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $252,859.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,757.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher Douglas Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 14th, Christopher Douglas Martin sold 3,000 shares of Pandora Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $36,210.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Christopher Douglas Martin sold 3,000 shares of Pandora Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $39,180.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Christopher Douglas Martin sold 2,000 shares of Pandora Media stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $25,720.00.

Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) traded up 2.09% on Monday, reaching $11.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,971,724 shares. Pandora Media Inc has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.79. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.76 billion.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The Internet radio service reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Pandora Media had a negative net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 40.86%. The business had revenue of $392.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pandora Media Inc will post ($0.44) EPS for the current year.

Your IP Address:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in P. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in Pandora Media during the third quarter valued at $325,962,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Pandora Media by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 5,406,186 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $77,471,000 after buying an additional 143,748 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pandora Media by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,561,494 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $65,366,000 after buying an additional 264,628 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Pandora Media by 29.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,500,683 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $64,495,000 after buying an additional 1,025,730 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Pandora Media by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,839,097 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $37,022,000 after buying an additional 24,152 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on P. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Pandora Media in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Pandora Media in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Pacific Crest restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pandora Media in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pandora Media in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Pandora Media in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

About Pandora Media

Pandora Media, Inc (Pandora) is a music discovery platform, offering a personalized experience for each of its listeners wherever and whenever they want to listen to music, whether through earbuds, car speakers or live on stage. The Company delivers targeted messages to its listeners using a combination of audio, display and video advertisements.

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora Media Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora Media Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.