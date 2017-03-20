Oxford Industries Inc (OXM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Industries Inc.’s primary business is the design, manufacture, marketing and sale of consumer apparel products in the popular to better price ranges. Substantially all of their distribution facilities, offices and customers are located in the United States. Oxford is organized into four operating groups that reflect four major product lines: Oxford Shirt Group, Lanier Clothes, Oxford Slacks and the Oxford Womenswear Group. “

OXM has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded Oxford Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Oxford Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. DA Davidson set a $81.00 price objective on Oxford Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wunderlich restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) traded down 2.39% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.50. The stock had a trading volume of 144,606 shares. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $51.35 and a 1-year high of $77.44. The company has a market capitalization of $930.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,552,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 212,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,752,000 after buying an additional 33,693 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 532,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,485,000 after buying an additional 222,000 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,844,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 477,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,693,000 after buying an additional 234,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc is an apparel company. The Company designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer lifestyle brands, as well as certain licensed and private label apparel products. The Company’s business is primarily operated through its Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer and Lanier Apparel operating groups.

