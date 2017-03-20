Oriental Land Co (OLCLY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oriental Land Co (NASDAQ:OLCLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

Oriental Land (NASDAQ:OLCLY) remained flat at $11.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion and a PE ratio of 29.08. Oriental Land has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $14.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.41.

