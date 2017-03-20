OncoCyte Corp (OCX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OncoCyte Corp (NYSEMKT:OCX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

According to Zacks, “OncoCyte Corporation is primarily focused on the development of novel, non-invasive blood and urine diagnostic tests for detection of cancer. OncoCyte Corporation is based in Alameda, California. “

Separately, Chardan Capital started coverage on OncoCyte Corp in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OncoCyte Corp has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.81.

Shares of OncoCyte Corp (NYSEMKT:OCX) traded up 5.000% during trading on Friday, hitting $5.775. 7,475 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39. OncoCyte Corp has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The stock’s market capitalization is $169.56 million.

OncoCyte Corp (NYSEMKT:OCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Equities analysts expect that OncoCyte Corp will post ($0.49) EPS for the current year.

OncoCyte Corp Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation is a development-stage biotechnology company focused in the field of regenerative medicine. The Company is developing molecular cancer diagnostics utilizing a discovery platform that focuses on identifying genetic markers expressed in various types of cancer. It operates through the research and development of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer segment.

