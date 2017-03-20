Nuvectra Corp (NVTR) Director Acquires $152,750.00 in Stock

Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR) Director Joseph A. Miller bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $152,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,389.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR) traded down 0.94% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 38,700 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30. The company’s market capitalization is $65.02 million. Nuvectra Corp has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $9.95.

Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.38. Nuvectra Corp had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 320.73%. The company had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Nuvectra Corp’s revenue was up 223.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nuvectra Corp will post ($4.36) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Nuvectra Corp by 538.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 12,291 shares during the last quarter. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new position in Nuvectra Corp during the third quarter valued at about $389,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in Nuvectra Corp during the third quarter valued at about $453,000. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in Nuvectra Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nuvectra Corp by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVTR. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Nuvectra Corp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuvectra Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Nuvectra Corp Company Profile

Nuvectra Corporation is a neurostimulation company that focuses on helping physicians to improve the lives of people with chronic neurological conditions. The Company’s Algovita Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System (Algovita) is the Company’s commercial offering and is Conformite Europeene (CE) marked and the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk and/or limbs.

