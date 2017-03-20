NRG Energy Inc (NRG) Director John C. Wilder, Jr. Buys 1,200,000 Shares

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Director John C. Wilder, Jr. bought 1,200,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $20,964,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,808.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) traded up 0.914% on Monday, reaching $18.225. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,076,453 shares. NRG Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $18.56. The company’s market cap is $5.76 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31.

Your IP Address:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc upgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America Corp lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in NRG Energy by 431.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Nine Chapters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth $114,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in NRG Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc (NRG) is an integrated power company that produces, sells and delivers energy, and energy products and services in various power markets in the United States. The Company’s segments include NRG Business, which includes power generation, the carbon capture business and energy services; NRG Home, which includes NRG Home Retail, which consists of residential retail services and products, and NRG Home Solar, which includes the installation and leasing of residential solar services; NRG Renew, which includes solar and wind assets, excluding those in the NRG Yield and NRG Home Solar segments; NRG Yield, and corporate activities.

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.