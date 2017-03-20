Nexgen Energy Ltd (NXE) Upgraded to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Nexgen Energy Ltd (CVE:NXE) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on Nexgen Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nexgen Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.95.

Nexgen Energy (CVE:NXE) traded down 1.42% during trading on Monday, reaching $3.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,181 shares. Nexgen Energy has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The stock’s market cap is $1.07 billion. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52.

About Nexgen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., formerly Clermont Capital Inc, is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. The Company operates in the segment of acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates as a mineral exploration and development company with a portfolio of projects that span the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada.

